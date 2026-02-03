x
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Sukumar’s Touch for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Published on February 3, 2026 by nymisha

Sukumar’s Touch for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Ram Charan’s Peddi is one of the most awaited films of the year. The first single ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ is a stupendous hit and the song alone generated the needed buzz on the film. The asking prices for the theatricals are quite high and the makers have closed the non-theatrical deals. The movie is expected to release on May 1st across the globe. Sukumar’s protege and Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana is the director of this sports drama. Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are co-producing the film along with Venkata Satish Kilaru’s Vriddhi Cinemas.

Sukumar is spending ample time on the film’s edit. He locked the first half edit and he is closely monitoring the film’s activities. Sukumar also made changes to the script and he is supervising the project personally. Peddi shoot is expected to be wrapped up by March. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and AR Rahman is scoring the music. The makers will announce the new release date of Peddi very soon.

