Sukumar’s Touch for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Ram Charan’s Peddi is one of the most awaited films of the year. The first single ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ is a stupendous hit and the song alone generated the needed buzz on the film. The asking prices for the theatricals are quite high and the makers have closed the non-theatrical deals. The movie is expected to release on May 1st across the globe. Sukumar’s protege and Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana is the director of this sports drama. Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are co-producing the film along with Venkata Satish Kilaru’s Vriddhi Cinemas.

Sukumar is spending ample time on the film’s edit. He locked the first half edit and he is closely monitoring the film’s activities. Sukumar also made changes to the script and he is supervising the project personally. Peddi shoot is expected to be wrapped up by March. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and AR Rahman is scoring the music. The makers will announce the new release date of Peddi very soon.