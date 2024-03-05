TDP always committed for encouraging BCs, says Lokesh

It is the TDP that is committed for the welfare of the Backward Classes (BCs) since its inception by the late NT Rama Rao and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has been continuing the process of encouraging them in all spheres, said party general secretary, Nara Lokesh, in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Addressing the largely attended ‘Jayaho BC’ meeting organised near Nagarjuna University, Lokesh said that the late NT Rama Rao had given several opportunities for BCs to occupy various positions in the government. Chandrababu Naidu, who has succeeded him too continued to encourage the community and now several empowerment committees have been formed for the sub-castes in BCs to further take them to the top level, he added.

The TDP will now motivate them further, particularly the youth in the BCs to see to it that they occupy high positions in the coming days, Lokesh declared. Pointing out that it is because of the TDP the BCs got 34 per cent reservation in local bodies, he said that Rs 36,000 cr was allocated for BC sub-plan during the TDP regime. Recalling several other welfare schemes that were successfully implemented during the TDP regime, Lokesh regretted that Jagan Mohan Reddy after becoming the Chief Minister has backstabbed the BCs.

“Jagan has brought down the quota for BCs in local bodies by 10 per cent resulting in 16,000 leaders losing their positions. This apart, the 8,000 acres assigned lands of BCs has been taken back by this Government besides revoking several schemes like Adarana while diverting Rs 75,000 cr funds from BC sub-plan,” he pointed out.

What is more astonishing is that when TDP politburo member and former minister, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, has attended a wedding, a case under the provisions of the SC,ST Atrocities Act has been foisted while a rape case was registered against another senior TDP leader and former minister, Ayyannapatrudu, Lokesh said. Several cases were registered against TDP State unit president, Atchen Naidu, and another senior party leader, Kollu Ravindra, while a rowdy-sheet was opened against Nandyal TDP unit president, Rajasekhar, he added.

Reaffirming that action will certainly be taken against all those whose names are now mentioned in the red book, Lokesh expressed confidence that it is the TDP-Jana Sena combine that is going to form the coming government in another two months. Maintaining that everyone in the State knows well what kind of comments being made by the YSRCP leaders, he said that none other than the YSRCP MLC, Janga Krishna Murthy, himself has admitted that justice is not done for the community in his party.

Ruling party MP, Sanjeev Kumar, who belongs to Padmashali community, said that the YSRCP is simply stifling the voice of BCs while another BC leader, Parthasarathi, did not get the Chief Minister’s appointment, Lokesh said and stated that these incidents clearly indicate that BCs have no place in the YSRCP. The TDP has given several top posts for the leaders from the community, including the TTD chairman post, TUDA chairman and many other such posts, he said.

Listing out how mercilessly some BCs like Subbaiah, Chandraiah and Jalagaiah were killed, Lokesh said that Chandrababu Naidu attended the last rites of all these leaders while even the local YSRCP leaders did not bother to express sympathies with the bereaved families. The series of attacks on BCs clearly prove the kind of respect that Mr Jagan is giving for the community, he stated.

Observing that during his Yuva Galam pada he has come to know personally the problems being faced by the BCs, Lokesh said that he has prepared a report on all these issues and submitted it to the senior most leaders of the TDP. “They will certainly take the remedial measures in the coming days as it is going to be our government within two months. Chandrababu Naidu will resolve these issues through the BC Declaration,” he noted.

Lokesh assured the gathering that within days of his taking oath as the MLA, he will initiate measures to come to the rescue of the BCs.