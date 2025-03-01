Teenmar Mallanna Suspended from Congress Party

Congress leadership has suspended MLC Teenmar Mallanna (Chintapandu Naveen Kumar) following allegations that he burned a caste census report and made objectionable comments about various communities. The party’s disciplinary committee had issued a show-cause notice to Mallanna on the 6th of last month, asking him to explain his statements.

The show-cause notice reminded Mallanna about the necessity of following party rules. The party specifically mentioned that publicly discussing sensitive government matters and making inappropriate comments about various communities were considered violations. When Mallanna failed to provide any explanation to the show-cause notice, the Congress party proceeded with the suspension. Disciplinary Committee Chairman Chinna Reddy issued the orders confirming his suspension.

TPCC Chief Mahesh Goud responded to Mallanna’s suspension episode, making it clear that disciplinary action is inevitable for any leader who crosses party lines. He emphasized that caste and religion considerations don’t matter when it comes to party discipline. Despite the party supporting Mallanna in every way, he still violated party guidelines. Goud revealed that the decision came from the AICC, stating that Mallanna was suspended on Rahul Gandhi’s orders.

Goud warned that this suspension serves as a caution to anyone acting against the party’s interests. He stressed that in the future, action will be taken against anyone who crosses party lines. The disciplinary action against Mallanna became a hot topic as it came within hours of Meenakshi Natarajan taking charge as Telangana Congress in-charge, highlighting her reputation as a leader who gives high priority to party regulations.