Boyapati Takes Akhanda 2 To Untouched Himalayas

Director Boyapati Sreenu every time, delivered blockbusters, whenever he associated with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Particularly, the last movie in their combination, Akhanda broke many box office records. Now, they joined forces for the sequel Akhanda 2.

Boyapati Sreenu is paying particular attention to every detail, including his approach to finding distinctive filming locations. One of the highlights of the upcoming schedule will see Balakrishna’s Aghora character take centre stage in the mystical surroundings of the Himalayas.

Boyapati, however, is pushing the boundaries by scouting for remote, untouched Himalayan terrain. These sequences are set to bring a whole new visual experience to the big screen.

The movie produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta of 14 Reels Plus, with M Tejaswini Nandamuri presenting, is scheduled for a Dussehra release on September 25th.