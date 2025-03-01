x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Boyapati Takes Akhanda 2 To Untouched Himalayas

Published on March 1, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Teenmar Mallanna Suspended from Congress Party
image
Boyapati Takes Akhanda 2 To Untouched Himalayas
image
Tharun Bhascker as Jack Reddy from Santhana Prapthirasthu
image
Only Field Visits Reveal People’s Problems: CM Chandrababu Naidu
image
Desperate Posani and Fake Chest Pain!

Boyapati Takes Akhanda 2 To Untouched Himalayas

Director Boyapati Sreenu every time, delivered blockbusters, whenever he associated with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Particularly, the last movie in their combination, Akhanda broke many box office records. Now, they joined forces for the sequel Akhanda 2.

Boyapati Sreenu is paying particular attention to every detail, including his approach to finding distinctive filming locations. One of the highlights of the upcoming schedule will see Balakrishna’s Aghora character take centre stage in the mystical surroundings of the Himalayas.

Boyapati, however, is pushing the boundaries by scouting for remote, untouched Himalayan terrain. These sequences are set to bring a whole new visual experience to the big screen.

The movie produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta of 14 Reels Plus, with M Tejaswini Nandamuri presenting, is scheduled for a Dussehra release on September 25th.

Next Teenmar Mallanna Suspended from Congress Party Previous Tharun Bhascker as Jack Reddy from Santhana Prapthirasthu
else

TRENDING

image
Boyapati Takes Akhanda 2 To Untouched Himalayas
image
Tharun Bhascker as Jack Reddy from Santhana Prapthirasthu
image
Tollywood Biggies keeps the Trade Confused

Latest

image
Teenmar Mallanna Suspended from Congress Party
image
Boyapati Takes Akhanda 2 To Untouched Himalayas
image
Tharun Bhascker as Jack Reddy from Santhana Prapthirasthu
image
Only Field Visits Reveal People’s Problems: CM Chandrababu Naidu
image
Desperate Posani and Fake Chest Pain!

Most Read

image
Teenmar Mallanna Suspended from Congress Party
image
Only Field Visits Reveal People’s Problems: CM Chandrababu Naidu
image
Desperate Posani and Fake Chest Pain!

Related Articles

Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree