Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly Teaser: Action Spectacle

Published on March 1, 2025 by swathy

Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly Teaser: Action Spectacle

Ajith’s highly anticipated action entertainer Good Bad Ugly was recently announced to be released in summer on April 10th. This movie, which serves as Mythri Movie Makers’ debut in Tamil cinema, promises to be a massive treat for fans. The Tamil teaser unleashed on Friday is trending top with over 30 M views. Today, the film’s Telugu teaser was unleashed.

Ajith plays the character AK, a merciless figure who doesn’t hesitate to use extreme measures. The ominous introduction of AK, referred to as a ‘red dragon,’ sets the tone for the intense and high-stakes action that follows. Throughout the teaser, Ajith showcases his character’s raw power and confidence, effortlessly dispatching enemies, firing weapons, and hinting at a past linked to prison life.

Visually, Good Bad Ugly offers a rich mix of striking cinematography by Abinadhan Ramanujam, and GV Prakash Kumar’s captivating background score adds an extra layer of intensity. The film’s production values are top-notch, with Mythri Movie Makers ensuring a grand cinematic experience.

On the whole, the teaser promises that Good Bad Ugly is going to be an action spectacle.

