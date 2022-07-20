Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu’s daughters sing for his upcoming film ‘Ginna’

Announcing that his daughters Ariaana and Viviana had turned singers and that they had sung a song in his upcoming film “Ginna”, Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu on Wednesday said that the video of the song would release on July 24.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the actor began his post with Tim Cahill’s quote: “A journey is best measured in friends, rather than miles.”

He then went on to say, “It has been quite some time that I wrote a note to everyone who has been a part of my journey as a person and as an actor. I believe every Telugu person has been my friend and partner in this exciting journey.

“I was born in the film industry and grew up on film sets, watching in awe the love and appreciation films received. I saw first-hand the unconditional love of millions of fans who loved my father and the humility my father had towards his fans.

“I have always wanted to be an actor. By the blessings of the almighty and love, support, and affection of the Telugu people, I was able to achieve my dream. Being an actor has not been an easy journey. It has been very tough and challenging. I have to deal with constant judgement from all corners such as ‘How I look?’ ‘How I dress?’ ‘How I behave?’…

“My entire life became public knowledge and constantly discussed, but I am aware it comes with its territory. It can be very tiring at times, but it has been worth it because of the love and adulation I get as an actor.

“I have always looked at every Telugu person as a member of my family. I don’t shy away from them. My life has always been an ‘open book.’ That is the reason why, when my children were born, I sought your blessings.

“Today, my children are seeking to scale newer heights and I seek your love and affection once again. As a father and as an actor, I am proud to introduce my two daughters – Ariaana and Viviana as singers and performers. In my upcoming movie ‘Ginna,’ they have sung a song for the world to hear. The video for the song will release on Sunday, July 24 at 11:13 A.M.

“I dreamt that they would become actors one day, but it’s not up to me, it is up to them which path they choose. I seek your blessings and best wishes for them as they start on a new journey of their own. Thank you all for always being there for me and can’t wait to see all your support… I’ll be watching.”