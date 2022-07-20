Nikhil’s mystery thriller Karthikeya 2 hitting screens on Aug 12

‘Karthikeya 2′ the title itself is suggesting that the movie is going to be the much-awaited sequel of his superhit film Karthikeya. Nikhil Siddhartha and Chandoo Mondeti coming once again to thrill the audience. Anupama Parameswaran is playing the female lead. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers are now busy with the promotions.

Already released character introductions, posters, and trailer have generated a lot of interest in this highly anticipated sequel. On July 22, the creators intended to thrill the audience with the movie. And just a few days ago, the actor Nikhil revealed that the movie’s original release date, which was supposed to be this month, has been postponed.

Everyone was anticipating the announcement of the new release date. A visually compelling poster served as today’s makers’ special release update. On August 12, Karthikeya 2 will finally be released globally in all languages.

The upcoming drama is bankrolled by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts whereas it has the music by Kaala Bhairava, and slated for a release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film features Anupam Kher in a significant role.