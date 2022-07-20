Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited movies. Fans are quite excited to see the actor step into Tom Hanks’ shoes in the Bollywood remake of Forrest Gump.

Well, the Rang De Basanti actor has kept the movie’s details under wraps, but recently, the makers began the promotions. Megastar Chiranjeevi is the film’s presenter in Telugu, and Laal Singh Chaddha is also being released in Telugu.

A poster of Naga Chaitanya appearing as an army officer was released today, and it is being well received by everyone. He is essaying role of Balaraju who is dear friend of hero in the film. And the film’s makers confirmed that the August 11 release date had been set.

In this movie, Naga Chaitanya plays a major role and is excited about it. At Megastar Chiranjeevi’s house recently, Aamir Khan organised a special screening for notable Tollywood bigwigs and they’ve impressed with film’s content and narration. The related photos have gone viral.

Chaitanya will make Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha. Over the years, Naga Chaitanya has played varied roles, and interesting every role has been different from another. He managed to grab all the attention and praises from the audience. Now everyone is eagerly waiting for his mesmerising performance in Laal Singh Chaddha.