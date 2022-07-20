Kesineni heats up TDP politics, locks horns with brother

Vijayawada MP, Kesineni Srinivas, alias Nani, is generating greater heat in the opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh. While his entry into politics initially was controversial, his nomination for Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat by the TDP in 2014 too was equally controversial.

He continues the controversy in his second term as MP and is not on good terms with party chief N Chandrababu Naidu or general secretary Nara Lokesh. He is said to be unhappy with the way Lokesh is interfering with his Lok Sabha constituency.

Kesineni believes that Lokesh was behind the party leaders to revolt against him in Vijayawada. Party senior leaders like Buddha Venkanna, K Nagul Meera, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and others have openly criticised Kesineni a year ago.

The MP did not meet Chandrababu Naidu for almost one year after his second victory in the 2019 elections. However, Chandrababu Naidu personally invited Kesineni and tried to pacify him. It was then, Naidu appointed Kesineni as the in-charge of the Vijayawada West Assembly constituency.

However, the gap continues for him in the party. The latest is that he feels that Lokesh is encouraging his brother, Kesineni Sivanadh alias Chinni in Vijayawada politics. Sivanadh is active in real estate business in Hyderabad and is said to be eyeing the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections.

Kesineni Nani had now lodged a complaint with the Vijayawada and Hyderabad police alleging that some people were using fake stickers on their vehicles bearing his name. Following this, the police have registered a case and found that the car owned by his brother Sivanadh was having the sticker of Vijayawada MP. The police have also seized the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Kesineni Nani had lodged a complaint with the Parliament secretary alleging that his name and his identity were being forged and misused by some unidentified persons in the two Telugu States. He wanted the secretary of the Parliament to take action against such persons.

It is to be seen what turn this war between the brothers within the TDP would take in the days to come!