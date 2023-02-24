‘Telugu Indian Idol’ makes a grand return with a new season on aha

Over the last 3 years, aha, the 100% local OTT has always aimed at providing its viewers with clutter-breaking shows and entertaining content. With its latest launch, ‘Telugu Indian Idol 2,’ aha is set to unleash a wave of musical magic that will resonate globally. The biggest singing stage opened with a befitting, star-studded launch event in Nellore with 15,000 people attending it on-ground with lacs watching it from their homes on YouTube Live across Telugu speaking states and the global Telugu speaking diaspora.

The highlights of the evening were the breathtaking performances by this year’s judges SS Thaman & Geetha Madhuri (Judge Karthik could not attend as he was out of country) and host Hemachandra. The event also had given a preview of season’s audition glimpse and promo anthem which was sung by Karthik, Geetha Madhuri, Hemachandra and music By SS Thaman. The season is set to premier exclusively on aha on 03-March. There was a surprise wild card entry announced for the season on this stage which got everyone’s interest piqued.

But that’s not all; the event showcased the larger content promise from aha for the quarter and launched two of it’s biggest assets – Newsense, a webseries headlined by Navdeep & Bindu Madhavi and directed by Praveen Kumar Reddy. Navdeep, Bindu madhavi and Praveen Kumar attended the event and engaged with audiences. The show is a gripping narrative of how journalism works and is set in Madanapally in 90’s. Aha also launched Mandakini, the second daily series centered around mythology and the supernatural.

The event unveiled the statue of Late singer SP Balasubramanyam, the maestro who ruled south music industry for 5 decades whose hometown also happens to be Nellore

Aha verse was the special attraction to the crowd at Nellore where the content universe of aha is merged seamless in the world of metaverse. Kartheek, the Marketing Head at aha in his speed said that ‘The event is a mega success and has set the tone for this season. While Nellore is the hometown for music talents like SPB garu and Thama, this city also gave a lot of love for Telugu Indian Idol Season 1 by being the city that has watched the highest number of minutes’.

The team from Fremantle was present at the event and Ujjwal Anand said ‘The power of Telugu Music lovers had made Season 1 a massive hit and Season 2 is going to be bigger and better’.