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Home > Movie News

Thalaivar173: Why Change in Director again?

Published on April 13, 2026 by sankar

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Thalaivar173: Why Change in Director again?

Thalaivar173 happens to be the most prestigious film for Tamil cinema as Superstar Rajinikanth is playing the lead role and legendary actor Kamal Haasan is bankrolling the film. After Sundar C’s exit, Cibi Chakaravarthi signed the film and a grand announcement was made. The shoot was planned to start this month and a shocking news broke out that Cibi Chakaravarthi is no longer associated with the film. What are the reasons?

A speculation said that Rajinikanth has suggested changes for the script and there are creative differences between Rajinikanth and Cibi Chakaravarthi. One more speculation said that Cibi Chakaravarthi has taken an advance from a producer who demanded partnership in Thalaivar173. Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International refused to offer a share in this prestigious film. The real truth is known to the team and Cibi Chakaravarthi has now taken an exit.

Reports say that Aswath Marimuthu will direct Superstar in the film and an announcement will be made soon.

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