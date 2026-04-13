NTR is completely occupied with Prashanth Neel’s project Dragon. Like never before, there are heaps of speculations about the film. The makers have issued clarifications several times to condemn the rumors. For Tarak’s birthday on May 20th, fans predicted that a short teaser or a video glimpse from Dragon will be released. But there is no video content releasing from Dragon. The title poster along with NTR’s look will be unveiled on his birthday. This is a disappointing news for NTR fans.

But NTR is not in a hurry as he feels that the video content should be released at the right time and he is not in a hurry to release the content for his birthday. The makers will update the release date after the completion of the shoot and a glimpse will be out along with the release date after the shoot concludes. There are reports that there is a change in the lead antagonist and several names are speculated. The team will make an official announcement about the same soon. Dragon is produced jointly by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.