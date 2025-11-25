Thaman back to his Testing Time

Top music composer Thaman is habitual of staying in news for wrong reasons. He was trolled badly for his work several times and he admitted the same during media interactions. The top music composer is working without breaks and he has two prestigious films lined up for release: NBK’s Akhanda 2 and Prabhas’ Raja Saab. Thaman’s background score and songs are one of the major highlights of Akhanda and the film’s lead actor Balakrishna voiced it on public stages. Now, Thaman is doing his work for Akhanda 2.

The released songs fell short of expectations and the score composed by Thaman in the trailer too did not live up to the expectations. At the same time, he is trolled for the first single in Prabhas’ Raja Saab. Thaman is back to his tough phase and testing time. He has to deliver his best for Akhanda 2 and Raja Saab. He is completely focused on the background score of Akhanda 2. The film releases on December 5th. He has been the favorite for Balakrishna from the past few years and NBK trusts him blindly. Even Boyapati gave him a free hand and Thaman is occupied with Akhanda 2.

After the release of Akhanda 2, Thaman will focus on the background score of Raja Saab. The film releases on January 9th and Thaman will have a month’s time to complete the score of Raja Saab. Before this, he has to deliver a blockbuster song for Raja Saab as there are several songs to be released. Akhanda 2 and Raja Saab will be crucial for Thaman and it is a testing time for the top composers of Telugu cinema.