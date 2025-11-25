x
Movie News

OTT Picks for this Weekend

Published on November 25, 2025

Andhra King Taluka: Ram's Best Outing!
Video: Ram Pothineni Roundtable Interview
JC Pawan Reddy's Next Political Stop? YSRCP Seems More Interested Than Ever
OTT Picks for this Weekend
Thaman back to his Testing Time

OTT Picks for this Weekend

From the past few weeks, there is a mad rush of releases on several OTT platforms for the Indian audience. From the originals to the regional movies, there are a lot of options. Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara and Sasivadane are the Telugu films that will be streaming this weekend. Karimulla Biryani Point from ETV Win will be available this weekend.

Here are the OTT releases in this week:

November 25th:

Bugonia (English): Prime Video
Blue Moon (English): Prime Video
Belhair: Season 4 (English): Jio Plus Hotstar
Last Days (English): Prime Video

November 26th:

Jingle Bell Heist (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

November 27th:

Stranger Things: Season 5 (English): Netflix

November 28th:

Mass Jathara (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam): Netflix
Sasivadane (Telugu): Sun Nxt
Aaryan (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): Netflix
Regai (Tamil): Zee5
The Pet Detective (Malayalam): Zee5

November 29th:

Caught Stealing (English): Netflix

November 30th:

Karimulla Biryani Point (Telugu): ETV Win (Original)

Andhra King Taluka: Ram's Best Outing!
OTT Picks for this Weekend
Thaman back to his Testing Time

Andhra King Taluka: Ram's Best Outing!
Video: Ram Pothineni Roundtable Interview
JC Pawan Reddy's Next Political Stop? YSRCP Seems More Interested Than Ever
OTT Picks for this Weekend
Thaman back to his Testing Time

JC Pawan Reddy's Next Political Stop? YSRCP Seems More Interested Than Ever
Nara Lokesh Calls for Gender Equality and Moral Education to Shape a Progressive Society
Land prices hit new highs in Hyderabad

