OTT Picks for this Weekend

From the past few weeks, there is a mad rush of releases on several OTT platforms for the Indian audience. From the originals to the regional movies, there are a lot of options. Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara and Sasivadane are the Telugu films that will be streaming this weekend. Karimulla Biryani Point from ETV Win will be available this weekend.

Here are the OTT releases in this week:

November 25th:

Bugonia (English): Prime Video

Blue Moon (English): Prime Video

Belhair: Season 4 (English): Jio Plus Hotstar

Last Days (English): Prime Video

November 26th:

Jingle Bell Heist (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

November 27th:

Stranger Things: Season 5 (English): Netflix

November 28th:

Mass Jathara (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam): Netflix

Sasivadane (Telugu): Sun Nxt

Aaryan (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): Netflix

Regai (Tamil): Zee5

The Pet Detective (Malayalam): Zee5

November 29th:

Caught Stealing (English): Netflix

November 30th:

Karimulla Biryani Point (Telugu): ETV Win (Original)