OTT Picks for this Weekend

From the past few weeks, there is a mad rush of releases on several OTT platforms for the Indian audience. From the originals to the regional movies, there are a lot of options. Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara and Sasivadane are the Telugu films that will be streaming this weekend. Karimulla Biryani Point from ETV Win will be available this weekend.
Here are the OTT releases in this week:
November 25th:
Bugonia (English): Prime Video
Blue Moon (English): Prime Video
Belhair: Season 4 (English): Jio Plus Hotstar
Last Days (English): Prime Video
November 26th:
Jingle Bell Heist (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix
November 27th:
Stranger Things: Season 5 (English): Netflix
November 28th:
Mass Jathara (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam): Netflix
Sasivadane (Telugu): Sun Nxt
Aaryan (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): Netflix
Regai (Tamil): Zee5
The Pet Detective (Malayalam): Zee5
November 29th:
Caught Stealing (English): Netflix
November 30th:
Karimulla Biryani Point (Telugu): ETV Win (Original)