Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Tollywood stars should learn from Prabhas

Published on August 7, 2024

2024 is not a great year for Telugu cinema. Except for a few films featuring stars, there are no big hits in Tollywood. Most of the small films failed to make an impact and they failed to recover the digital expenses spent during the release. All the top actors of Tollywood are taking years to complete a project. Mahesh Babu will have to spend years on Rajamouli’s film and there is no clarity about the release date. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise released in 2021 and the sequel is releasing this year. There is no release for the actor for three years. Ram Charan and NTR were seen in RRR and the film released in 2022. They are testing their luck with their respective films this year. Pawan Kalyan is completely occupied with politics and his film shoots are put on hold.

Also Read : Prabhas donates big to Wayanad Victims

Balakrishna too has been taking ample time to complete a film after his market has taken a leap. Venkatesh turned quite choosy after the debacle of Saindhav. Chiranjeevi is planning to work without breaks and he is lining up two new films. Nagarjuna is yet to announce his solo film and he is shooting for Dhanush’s Kubera. Even young actors like Sai Dharam Tej and Naga Chaitanya are taking long breaks and are focused on big-budget projects. Prabhas is the only top actor who is lining up a bunch of films and he made sure that he is having at least two releases every year. He has Raja Saab and Fauji lined up for release next year and he has Spirit, Kalki 2 to be shot next year.

Tollywood top actors have to do more films and plan more releases every year to save Telugu cinema. The exhibitors are struggling badly as there are no proper releases every month. July has been a dry month for Telugu cinema. Tollywood has to learn from Prabhas.

