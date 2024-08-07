YS Sunitha Reddy Seeks Justice for Father’s Murder

In a significant development on Wednesday, YS Sunitha Reddy, daughter of the late YS Vivekananda Reddy and former YSRCP MP, met with Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha to discuss her father’s murder case.

During the meeting, Sunitha detailed the alleged conspiracies that unfolded in the state following her father’s death. She expressed concerns about how the previous government reportedly mishandled the investigation, potentially misleading the police.

The case, which has drawn considerable attention, is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Minister Anitha assured Sunitha of a thorough and proper investigation, promising that those responsible would face legal consequences.

Also read : Five YSR Congress corporators from Visakha join Jana Sena

YS Sunitha has been actively pursuing justice through legal channels. She previously approached the Supreme Court, seeking a comprehensive investigation into YS Avinash Reddy’s alleged involvement and appealing for the cancellation of his bail. However, these efforts reportedly faced challenges during the YSRCP government’s tenure.

As the case continues to unfold, many in Kadapa and rest AP are watching closely, hoping for a resolution to this high-profile murder investigation.

-Sanyogita