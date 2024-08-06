Five YSR Congress corporators from Visakha join Jana Sena

Ahead of the MLC election scheduled to be held on August 30, five corporators from the YSR Congress joined the Jana Sena. The corporators and some senior leaders from the YSR Congress reached the Jana Sena office at Mangalagiri. Party president and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan welcomed them into the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said that the joining of the five corporators and some leaders was a good sign to the NDA government in the state. He said that he loved Visakhapatnam and the first move of the five corporators was a welcome move. He expressed confidence that more local leaders would join the party in the days to come.

Pawan Kalyan wanted the people to support the NDA government. He wanted the members of the local bodies, both urban and rural, to join the NDA in the larger interests of development of their areas. The government is committed to developing the local bodies, he said. He wanted the local bodies members to be part of the government.

Also Read : Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan assures of safeguarding IAS officers

He said that Visakhapatnam has a pollution problem. He would soon start a programme to save Visakhapatnam. He said Visakhapatnam has a special place in his heart. He would do more things and plan more developmental works for Visakhapatnam in the days to come.

He said that he was not personally against the YSR Congress. His differences with the YSR Congress were political and in the interest of the state. He said that the Jana Sena worked for the development of the state after bifurcation. It always fought for development and nothing more, he said. He said that he was focusing more on development of the state, particularly the rural areas.

Pawan Kalyan also told the party workers that those who work for the development would have a place in Jana Sena. He further said that Jana Sena would give more opportunities for the activists to work for the development of the state. Now that elections are over, he wanted the party activists to focus on development.