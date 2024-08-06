x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
View all stories
Home > Politics

Five YSR Congress corporators from Visakha join Jana Sena

Published on August 6, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?
image
What is Dil Raju Dreams?
image
Dil Raju announces Yellamma

Five YSR Congress corporators from Visakha join Jana Sena

YSR Congress corporators from Visakha join Jana Sena

Ahead of the MLC election scheduled to be held on August 30, five corporators from the YSR Congress joined the Jana Sena. The corporators and some senior leaders from the YSR Congress reached the Jana Sena office at Mangalagiri. Party president and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan welcomed them into the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said that the joining of the five corporators and some leaders was a good sign to the NDA government in the state. He said that he loved Visakhapatnam and the first move of the five corporators was a welcome move. He expressed confidence that more local leaders would join the party in the days to come.

Pawan Kalyan wanted the people to support the NDA government. He wanted the members of the local bodies, both urban and rural, to join the NDA in the larger interests of development of their areas. The government is committed to developing the local bodies, he said. He wanted the local bodies members to be part of the government.

Also Read : Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan assures of safeguarding IAS officers

He said that Visakhapatnam has a pollution problem. He would soon start a programme to save Visakhapatnam. He said Visakhapatnam has a special place in his heart. He would do more things and plan more developmental works for Visakhapatnam in the days to come.

He said that he was not personally against the YSR Congress. His differences with the YSR Congress were political and in the interest of the state. He said that the Jana Sena worked for the development of the state after bifurcation. It always fought for development and nothing more, he said. He said that he was focusing more on development of the state, particularly the rural areas.

Pawan Kalyan also told the party workers that those who work for the development would have a place in Jana Sena. He further said that Jana Sena would give more opportunities for the activists to work for the development of the state. Now that elections are over, he wanted the party activists to focus on development.

Next Bunny happy with Sukumar’s call on Pushpa 2 Previous NDA Probes Irregularities in YSRCP’s Power Sector Spending
else

TRENDING

image
What is Dil Raju Dreams?
image
Dil Raju announces Yellamma
image
Krish gets Married Again

Latest

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?
image
What is Dil Raju Dreams?
image
Dil Raju announces Yellamma

Most Read

image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range
image
Assembly session: Is YS Jagan faltering?

Related Articles

Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding CasterOil Health Benefits Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family