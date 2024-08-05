Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan assures of safeguarding IAS officers

AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan assured IAS officers of safeguarding their interests, urging them to take part in the rebuilding of AP. Pawan Kalyan made these comments speaking at the Collectors conference in Amaravati.

In a veiled reference to how some IAS officers were treated with partiality and how some others were neglected, during YSRCP regime, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan clarified that, TDP-BJP-Janasena Govt will ensure fair treatment of IAS officers.

“We want to safeguard your self respect. We want to safeguard your integrity. If there are any mistakes from our side or if there are any problems from our Ministers or MLAs, please bring to our notice. We will correct ourselves. Our intention is, by working with us, you should progress and succeed in your careers,” said Pawan Kalyan addressing the IAS officers at the Collectors Conference.

Pawan Kalyan’s words came as a refreshing change, as AP has seen either mistreatment or pampering of IAS officers by ruling dispensation, in the past.

“AP has gone back by 20 years due to the past five years rule. We have been struggling since the bifurcation. We have suffered even more in the past five years. There were instances when we were not even allowed to cross AP border. We came to power after several struggles and sacrifices. So, we are very committed for the development and rebuilding of AP. We urge your support in rebuilding AP,” further said Pawan Kalyan addressing the officials.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan reiterated his commitment to fulfil the vision of CM Chandrababu Naidu in rebuilding AP, urging officials to play their role responsibly.

