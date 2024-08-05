x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan assures of safeguarding IAS officers

Published on August 5, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
image
Matka Isn’t A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan assures of safeguarding IAS officers

pawan kalyan assurence to IAS officers

AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan assured IAS officers of safeguarding their interests, urging them to take part in the rebuilding of AP. Pawan Kalyan made these comments speaking at the Collectors conference in Amaravati.

In a veiled reference to how some IAS officers were treated with partiality and how some others were neglected, during YSRCP regime, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan clarified that, TDP-BJP-Janasena Govt will ensure fair treatment of IAS officers.

“We want to safeguard your self respect. We want to safeguard your integrity. If there are any mistakes from our side or if there are any problems from our Ministers or MLAs, please bring to our notice. We will correct ourselves. Our intention is, by working with us, you should progress and succeed in your careers,” said Pawan Kalyan addressing the IAS officers at the Collectors Conference.

Also Read : No-nonsense CM makes priorities clear for Collectors

Pawan Kalyan’s words came as a refreshing change, as AP has seen either mistreatment or pampering of IAS officers by ruling dispensation, in the past.

“AP has gone back by 20 years due to the past five years rule. We have been struggling since the bifurcation. We have suffered even more in the past five years. There were instances when we were not even allowed to cross AP border. We came to power after several struggles and sacrifices. So, we are very committed for the development and rebuilding of AP. We urge your support in rebuilding AP,” further said Pawan Kalyan addressing the officials.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan reiterated his commitment to fulfil the vision of CM Chandrababu Naidu in rebuilding AP, urging officials to play their role responsibly.

Dnr

Next Anand Mahindra to lead Telangana’s Young India Skill University Previous No-nonsense CM makes priorities clear for Collectors
else

TRENDING

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer

Latest

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
image
Matka Isn’t A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated

Most Read

image
Praja Vijayotsavalu from Nov 14
image
Spiritual speaker Chaganti gets Cabinet rank post
image
Jana Sena Party Leaders Secure Important Positions in Andhra Pradesh Government Bodies

Related Articles

Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets Malavika Mohanan Hot Look Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look Mahima Makwana Stunning Look