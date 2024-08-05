Anand Mahindra to lead Telangana’s Young India Skill University

Eminent industrialist, Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is all set to lead Telangana Government’s Young India Skill University. The new skilling university is considered as the brainchild of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. So, he has been taking utmost care about Young India Skill University.

Now, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that Young India Skill University will have leading industrialist Anand Mahindra as chairperson.

“Proper skills have become necessary to survive. There is importance of job oriented skills all over the world. For the skilling of youth we have founded Young India Skill University. This is being set up and run in PPP model. I have requested eminent industrialist Anand Mahindra to take charge of it. Most likely, in the next two days, Anand Mahindra will take responsibility of chairperson of the skilling university set up by Telangana Government,” said Revanth Reddy. He made these comments while speaking at a meeting in US.

Anand Mahindra met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy last week in Hyderabad and appreciated CM’s efforts in education and skilling sectors. It appears Anand Mahindra is really inspired by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Young India Skill University.

Young India Skill University offers courses in 17 subjects. The course list includes subjects like: Health care, Pharma, AI and Information Sciences, Animation, Visual Effects, Tourism, Hospitality Management and others.

