CM Revanth Reddy urges NRIs to invest in Telangana:

Published on August 5, 2024 by ratnasri

CM Revanth Reddy urges NRIs to invest in Telangana:

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged Non Resident Indians (NRIs) to invest in Telangana, as it would not just give them better returns but also a sense of satisfaction of paying back to the motherland.

Revanth Reddy interacted with Telugu NRIs at a meeting in New Jersey on Sunday.

“Telangana is your birthplace. You all have succeeded in life and are in a stage to contribute to your birth state. I urge all the Telugu people to invest in Telangana and help in raising investments for the state. We will ensure the best returns for every rupee you invest in Telangana. Investing in Telangana will not just give you financial returns but also a satisfaction of paying back,” said CM Revanth Reddy speaking to Telugu diaspora.

“When I came here ten months back I was TPCC president. I had promised then that I will return only as CM. Our opponents had spread false propaganda against us. They said Congress will never come to power. Even if it comes, it will not stay. But we have proved them wrong and providing stable and able governance,” further said Revanth Reddy as the NRI crowd cheered.

Read Also : CM Revanth Reddy’s US and Korea visit may attract more than Rs 1 lakh Cr investments

Explaining further on Congress Government’s performance, Revanth Reddy said, “We have fulfilled Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver. We have also fulfilled Rs 500 gas cylinder, free travel for women, 200 units free power. We are also filling up government jobs and after a long gap taken up transfers of teachers. Education and health facilities are also being developed. We are focusing on wholesome development by focusing on all sections.”

Making an investment pitch, Revanth Reddy stressed that a fourth city will be developed as ‘Future City’ while Hyderabad already has Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad.

