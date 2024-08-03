x
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Ishita Raj Sharma’s Photo Dump
CM Revanth Reddy’s US and Korea visit may attract more than Rs 1 lakh Cr investments

Published on August 3, 2024 by

Musi Purification Yatra: CM Revanth Reddy
Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Elimination: Top Contestants To Be Nominated ?
One more shock for Venu Swamy
Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer Loading

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy departed to New York, United States (US) from Hyderabad on Saturday. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials accompanied him on 12-day-long foreign visit.

Along with US, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy will also visit South Korea. CM’s foreign visit is aimed at raising investments and attracting reputed MNCs to Telangana. Going by the schedule finalised till now, it is expected that Telangana CM’s visit may raise at least Rs 1 lakh Cr investments.

CM Revanth Reddy will visit Apple Park in California and interact with Apple Manufacturing Unit senior leaders. He will also meet World Bank President, as part of his US visit.

CM Revanth Reddy will meet the top management of Aurum Group, Cognizant, Cigna, Charles Schwab, Corning, Arcesium, Amgen, Zoetis, Renesas and others companies.

Also Read : Young India Skill University, the ambitious project of Revanth Reddy

To ensure that CM Revanth Reddy spend quality time with these global CEOs and make a perfect pitch, a long and detailed tour has been planned. According to the inputs from the Telangana IT Ministry, already most of these companies have been showing interest to set up or scale up their operations in Hyderabad.

Besides US, CM Revanth Reddy will also tour in South Korea for about three days. He is scheduled to meet representatives of LG Electronics, Yuyu Pharma, GS Caltex, Korean Federation of Textile Industry and others.

If we assess the pitches of Telangana delegation and make an estimate about the outcome, even by moderate estimates Revanth Reddy’s US visit may attract atleast Rs 1 lakh Cr investments to Telangana.

Telangana delegation led by CM Revanth Reddy will tour in US from August 3 to 11. It will later fly to South Korea before arriving back in Hyderabad on August 14.

One more shock for Venu Swamy
Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer Loading
Pic Talk: Priyanka Jawalkar looks Smoking Hot

Musi Purification Yatra: CM Revanth Reddy
Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Elimination: Top Contestants To Be Nominated ?
One more shock for Venu Swamy
Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer Loading

Musi Purification Yatra: CM Revanth Reddy
YSRCP’s 50,000- Troll Army: A Ruthless Force to Crush All Who Oppose YS Jagan
Back to ‘Yadagirigutta’

