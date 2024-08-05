x
AAY Trailer: Love, Friendship and Family with a twist

Published on August 5, 2024 by ratnasri

AAY Trailer: Love, Friendship and Family with a twist

AAY, stars the young and energetic hero Narne Nithiin and the gorgeous Nayan Sarika in lead roles. The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Anji K. Maniputhra. Talented producers Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi are bankrolling this entertainer. The film’s prospects are rising with its intriguing promotional content. The already-released songs have become massive chartbusters and are going viral on social media through numerous reels and shorts.

The team unveiled the theatrical trailer at a grand event in Pithapuram today. The trailer showcases the lively friendship between Narne Nithiin, Rajkumar Kasireddy, and Ankith Koyya, known in the village as the Torch Beware Gang. Narne Nithiin, Ankith Koyya, and Rajkumar Kasireddy excel with their comedic timing, while debutant AnjiK Maniputhra skillfully blends humor with family drama. In the story, Karthik falls for Funk Pallavi (Nayan Sarika), who has a completely different personality. The delightful and entertaining interactions between Narne Nithiin and Nayan Sarika are highlights of the trailer. A plot twist related to caste creates turmoil in Narne Nithiin’s life, impacting his friendships, romance, and family. To discover what Karthik does for his love and the fate of his friends, we’ll need to wait until August 15th.

This ambitious project sees the coming together of some of the finest acting and technical talents. Ace producer Allu Aravind garu presenting the film. Art direction is handled by Kiran Kumar Manne while cinematography is by Sameer Kalyani. Music is scored by Ram Miryala. The film will have paid premieres on Independence Day, August 15th.

