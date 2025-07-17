Ram Charan sticks to his plans

After attaining global stardom with the smashing success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, actor Ram Charan failed to capitalize on it because he had wasted nearly three years and ended up delivering a box office turkey with Game Changer. More the film’s pathetic outcome, it was the valuable time and effort put in by Ram Charan that has went down the drain causing a lot of agony to his fans. Even Charan was very disappointed for wasting three long years.

Now, Charan is busy shooting for his much anticipated rustic actioner ‘Peddi’, a film which revolves on multiple sports and village drama. There has been a lot of hype surrounding this film because of genre which is similar to Ram Charan’s career defining blockbuster Rangasthalam. Peddi is scheduled for release on March 27 next year. While the shooting formalities are progressing at a brisk pace, there are unconfirmed reports that the film might be pushed ahead to mid Summer.

Reports suggest that Ram Charan is very determined to complete the entire filming by the end of this year and ensure that there is no delay in the release date. He also wants to waste no time and kick start Sukumar’s film immediately as he feels to make up for the three years he lost on Game Changer. As Sukumar is currently working on the script and other formalities, there are chances that Charan’s film will roll out early next year. So, Charan wants to make sure there is no change of plans and stick to his schedule without any deviation.