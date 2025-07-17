x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan sticks to his plans

Published on July 17, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Mad Rush of Releases on September 5th?
image
Ram Charan sticks to his plans
image
Banakacherla Project: A Game Changer for Rayalaseema? Jagan Faces Backlash as Chandrababu Pushes Ahead
image
Is Rajamouli Reworking on the Script of SSMB29?
image
BJP promised another governor post to TDP ?

Ram Charan sticks to his plans

After attaining global stardom with the smashing success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, actor Ram Charan failed to capitalize on it because he had wasted nearly three years and ended up delivering a box office turkey with Game Changer. More the film’s pathetic outcome, it was the valuable time and effort put in by Ram Charan that has went down the drain causing a lot of agony to his fans. Even Charan was very disappointed for wasting three long years.

Now, Charan is busy shooting for his much anticipated rustic actioner ‘Peddi’, a film which revolves on multiple sports and village drama. There has been a lot of hype surrounding this film because of genre which is similar to Ram Charan’s career defining blockbuster Rangasthalam. Peddi is scheduled for release on March 27 next year. While the shooting formalities are progressing at a brisk pace, there are unconfirmed reports that the film might be pushed ahead to mid Summer.

Reports suggest that Ram Charan is very determined to complete the entire filming by the end of this year and ensure that there is no delay in the release date. He also wants to waste no time and kick start Sukumar’s film immediately as he feels to make up for the three years he lost on Game Changer. As Sukumar is currently working on the script and other formalities, there are chances that Charan’s film will roll out early next year. So, Charan wants to make sure there is no change of plans and stick to his schedule without any deviation.

Next Mad Rush of Releases on September 5th? Previous Banakacherla Project: A Game Changer for Rayalaseema? Jagan Faces Backlash as Chandrababu Pushes Ahead
else

TRENDING

image
Mad Rush of Releases on September 5th?
image
Ram Charan sticks to his plans
image
Is Rajamouli Reworking on the Script of SSMB29?

Latest

image
Mad Rush of Releases on September 5th?
image
Ram Charan sticks to his plans
image
Banakacherla Project: A Game Changer for Rayalaseema? Jagan Faces Backlash as Chandrababu Pushes Ahead
image
Is Rajamouli Reworking on the Script of SSMB29?
image
BJP promised another governor post to TDP ?

Most Read

image
Banakacherla Project: A Game Changer for Rayalaseema? Jagan Faces Backlash as Chandrababu Pushes Ahead
image
BJP promised another governor post to TDP ?
image
Hindi as National Language: Jagan’s Controversial Remark – Lokesh & Pawan Push Back

Related Articles

Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses