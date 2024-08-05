AP To Have 3000 to 5000 Additional Buses

The Andhra Pradesh government is working towards providing free bus services for the women of the state and also towards restoring the transport department to full strength. On Sunday, Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, along with Kadapa MLA Sreedevi, inaugurated 17 new buses in Kadapa and spoke to the media. Ramprasad Reddy said, like pensions and rations for the poor, free bus service is also equally essential. He said 400 buses are already ready and more than 1000 are getting ready; in total, 1400 buses will be ready to provide free transportation. On August 15th, the government is going to start Anna canteens and will soon start ‘APSRTC Free Bus Travel’ for women, said the Minister.

Reddy took a strong dig at the YSRCP regime for pushing APSRTC into trouble. He said YSRCP had completely neglected the transport department and TDP, after coming into power, started reviving the department. He said his main agenda is to restore and strengthen the public transportation system in the state. Reddy also promised 3000 to 5000 additional buses for villages and towns in the next five years

-Sanyogita