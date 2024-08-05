x
TDP Workers Booked For Attack On YSRCP Activist

Published on August 5, 2024 by ratnasri

TDP Workers Booked For Attack On YSRCP Activist

In a shocking move, Telugu Desam Party workers have been booked for allegedly attacking YSRCP activist Ginjupalli Srinivas Rao of Nawabpet in Penuganchiprolu police station limits.

The TDP government has once again proven its commitment to implementing law and order in the state without showing partiality towards their party cadre.

In Penuganchiprolu Mandal under Jaggayyapet Constituency, Srinivas Rao was attacked. The assailants damaged his car at Konakanchi crossroad on Saturday night, where Srinivas Rao was also injured and shifted to Jaggayyapeta government hospital.

In the last two months, Jaggayyapeta has seen attacks on YSRCP activists. Nearly 15 YSRCP leaders and activists have been attacked. After the series of attacks, Jaggayyapeta police are working hard to bring the situation under control. Jaggayyapeta former MLA and YSRCP leader Samineni Udaya Bhanu has requested Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to stop the attacks and provide security.

-Sanyogita

