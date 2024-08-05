x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Amaravati’s Rebirth: Challenges and Opportunities for Andhra Pradesh’s Capital

Published on August 5, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
image
Matka Isn’t A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated

Amaravati’s Rebirth: Challenges and Opportunities for Andhra Pradesh’s Capital

In the wake of political disruption, Amaravati, the planned capital city of Andhra Pradesh, finds itself at a crossroads. The new alliance government faces the daunting task of reviving and rebuilding Amaravati after years of neglect and alleged sabotage under the previous YCP administration.

The journey of Amaravati’s development has been confusing. Initially conceived as a world-class green field capital during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government, the project saw significant progress with tenders worth ₹40,000 crore and an investment of ₹9,000 crore in infrastructure development. However, the change in government in 2019 brought this momentum to a grinding halt.

Read Also : AP’s Urban Revolution: Nine New Cities to Surround Amaravati

Under the leadership of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Amaravati’s development faced numerous setbacks. Critics argue that the YSRCP government deliberately stalled projects, spread misinformation, and even engaged in acts of vandalism. Iconic structures like the CM’s office and secretariat were left incomplete, with pillars stuck in foundations for five years.

Now, as the alliance government takes charge, there’s renewed hope for Amaravati. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has initiated a comprehensive review of the existing structures. Experts from IIT Hyderabad and Chennai have been invited to assess the technical capacity and robustness of the previous works.

The challenges ahead are significant:

1. Jungle Clearance: Years of neglect have turned vast areas into thickets, requiring an estimated ₹40 crore for clearance.

2. Infrastructure Revival: Completing the Seed Axis road and other connecting roads is crucial for improving accessibility.

3. Legal Hurdles: Resolving ongoing court cases related to land acquisition and the three capitals proposal.

4. Water Management: Restarting stalled projects like the Vaikunthapuram lift scheme and development of Kondaveeti vagu and Palavagu.

5. Financial Resources: Securing and managing funds for the capital’s construction, with the Centre offering a ₹15,000 crore loan.

Despite these challenges, there are positive indicators. The government’s commitment to Amaravati’s revival, coupled with potential private investments and central government support, offers a glimmer of hope. The planned ₹25,000 crore ring road project could further boost the region’s development.

As Amaravati embarks on this journey of rebirth, the government’s careful approach in addressing legal, environmental, and social concerns will be crucial. With strategic planning and execution, Amaravati may yet fulfill its promise as a modern, sustainable capital for Andhra Pradesh.

-Sanyogita

Next Why did Puri and Charmee miss the Double iSmart Event? Previous Double Ismart Trailer Launch Event
else

TRENDING

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer

Latest

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
image
Matka Isn’t A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated

Most Read

image
Praja Vijayotsavalu from Nov 14
image
Spiritual speaker Chaganti gets Cabinet rank post
image
Jana Sena Party Leaders Secure Important Positions in Andhra Pradesh Government Bodies

Related Articles

Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets Malavika Mohanan Hot Look Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look Mahima Makwana Stunning Look