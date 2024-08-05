x
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Why did Puri and Charmee miss the Double iSmart Event?

Published on August 5, 2024 by ratnasri

Why did Puri and Charmee miss the Double iSmart Event?

The grand trailer launch event of Ram and Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart took place last evening in vizag. This is the first promotional event of the film and it came as a surprise after Puri Jagannadh, Charmee missed the trailer launch event of the film. Ram’s speech cheered up the crowds and Puri released a short video byte saying that he is busy with the censor formalities and the final mixing of Double iSmart in Mumbai. But the fans and the audience are surprised about Puri and Charmee missing the most important event.

Read Also : Liger Controversy back on Cards

The ongoing Liger controversy is yet to be settled and Puri Jagannadh is in plans to land in Hyderabad after the issue gets sorted. Some of the exhibitors are mounting pressure to stall the release of the film. Several bigwigs in the film industry are trying hard to resolve the issue at the earliest. Puri and Charmee are expected to attend the pre-release event of Double iSmart in Hyderabad soon. Sanjay Dutt is the lead antagonist in Double iSmart and Kavya Thapar is the heroine. Puri Connects produced Double iSmart and the film releases on August 15th across the globe.

Next September 1st: A Big day for Nandamuri Fans Previous Amaravati’s Rebirth: Challenges and Opportunities for Andhra Pradesh’s Capital
