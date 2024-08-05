x
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
September 1st: A Big day for Nandamuri Fans

Published on August 5, 2024 by ratnasri

September 1st: A Big day for Nandamuri Fans

Nandamuri fans are all delighted about the entry of Nandamuri scion Mokshagna to Telugu cinema. Prasanth Varma, the man behind the super success of Hanuman will direct the film. Nandamuri Balakrishna is completing 50 years in Telugu cinema industry and marking this occasion, a grand event is planned on September 1st in Hyderabad. Balakrishna will be felicitated in a grand manner through the event. As per the update, an official announcement of Mokshagna’s debut film will be made through the stage.

Mokshagna is celebrating his birthday on September 6th and his first film will be launched on a grand note on September 6th. Strong rumors say that Balakrishna will also feature in an important role in this film. Prasanth Varma always did interesting films close to fantasy and devotion. Mokshagna’s film too will be unique with an out of the box idea. Nandamuri fans will have several interesting announcements on September 1st following the debut of Mokshagna which has been due from years.

