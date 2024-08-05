Tollywood waiting for Allu Arjun’s Call

Despite several speculations, the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule is tightlipped about the rift between Sukumar and Allu Arjun and about the postponement of the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Several small and medium budgets are aiming for a December release and they are completely puzzled about the arrival of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun will join the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule this week and he is expected to shoot for his portions and wrap up the shoot at the earliest. A series of discussions happened between Bunny and Sukumar about the release date of the film. Bunny promised to return back to the sets of the film only if the film can make it for December 6th release. Else, Bunny wanted more time to be back on the sets.

Sukumar is said to have promised to complete the shoot at the earliest and the film is on track for December 6th release. But Sukumar is a man who carves out his films to perfection. There are chances that Pushpa 2: The Rule may be out of December release. Similar things happened with Prabhas’ Salaar and the entire December chart of last year was disrupted. Similar situations are happening with Pushpa 2: The Rule. Ram Charan’s Game Changer too is aiming for a Christmas release but the entire decision is in the hands of Shankar. If there is a delay in the post-production work of the film, Game Changer may be out of the December race.

A clarity on Pushpa 2: The Rule and Game Changer release dates will give a better clarity for several Tollywood films about the release dates of their films. Balakrishna and Bobby film, Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, Nithiin’s Robinhood and Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa are aiming for a December release if both Pushpa 2: The Rule and Game Changer are out of the December race.