AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Allu Arjun to join the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule

Everyone is aware about the clashes between Allu Arjun and Sukumar. The shoot of the film came to a halt from the past few weeks. Sukumar resumed the shoot of the film recently and some episodes that do not need Allu Arjun are shot. Fahad Faasil joined the sets of the film and he has completed an important portion. Allu Arjun, who has been holidaying in Europe, is back in Hyderabad. From the past two days, there are speculations that the shoot was planned in RFC but Allu Arjun never made it for the shoot. Some of the fake twitter handles have been spreading the news which is untrue.

Also Read : Pushpa: The Rule valued at Rs 1000 Cr?

Allu Arjun has allocated dates for Pushpa 2: The Rule from August 7th. The schedules are planned and Allu Arjun is expected to complete his work by the mid of September. Though there are differences between them, both Sukumar and Allu Arjun are thorough professionals when it comes to work. Pushpa 2: The Rule may not hit the screens as per the plan on December 6th. There are speculations that the film will release in summer next year. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

