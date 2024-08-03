x
Movie News

Ilayaraja wins over the team of Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is the biggest hits of the country this year. This film surpassed several Malayalam biggies and emerged as the highest grosser of the Malayalam film industry. The team used the iconic song ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan’ from the movie Guna featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The song also turned out to be an emotion for the film and it even became famous among this generation of music lovers. The original composer Ilayaraja slapped a legal notice against the makers of Manjummel Boys demanding compensation for not acquiring the rights or an NOC.

Also Read : First Look: Dhanush from Ilayaraja’s Biopic
The producers of Manjummel Boys met Ilayaraja personally after they received the legal notice. Ilayaraja demanded Rs 2 crores as compensation considering the success of the film. The deal was finally closed for Rs 60 lakhs and the makers of Manjummel Boys paid the amount and cleared the legal tussle. Ilayaraja was badly trolled for initiating legal proceedings instead of encouraging the talented team. Finally, Ilayaraja won over the team of Manjummel Boys. The producers too wanted to clear the issue instead of landing into legal hurdles.

