Home > Movie News > First Look: Dhanush from Ilayaraja’s Biopic

First Look: Dhanush from Ilayaraja’s Biopic

First Look: Dhanush from Ilayaraja’s Biopic

Dhanush today unveiled the poster for the film Ilayaraaja, where he reprises renowned music director Isaignani Ilayaraaja. The poster depicts a young man entering Chennai with a bag of his belongings, resembling an antique postcard. In his post sharing the poster, Dhanush expressed his gratitude by stating, “Honoured.” During an interview, when asked about playing Ilayaraaja in the biopic titled Ilaiyaraaja, Dhanush revealed, “Your thoughts shape your reality. Manifesting. Many of us listen to Ilaiyaraaja’s songs to fall asleep if we can’t sleep at night. I have spent countless nights imagining what it would be like to portray Ilaiyaraaja sir, replaying scenes in my mind without sleep. Manifesting.”

Dhanush also expressed his aspiration to eventually star in a biopic about superstar Rajinikanth. Ilayaraaja is directed by Arun Matheswaran, the director of Captain Miller. Despite considering himself a devoted follower of Ilayaraaja, Dhanush does not find portraying the music director challenging because “the music itself will guide me.” The film will feature music composed by the maestro himself. The film will have its release in all the Indian languages and is produced by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production and Mercuri Movies.

