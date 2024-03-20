Exclusive: Ram Charan’s 17th film Locked

Spread the love

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has spent ample time on Game Changer and the project got delayed due to various reasons. His 16th film has been launched in a grand manner today with a pooja ceremony and it will be directed by Buchi Babu. The shooting formalities are expected to be wrapped up early next year. Ram Charan has been holding talks with several directors for his 17th film. Top Tollywood director Sukumar narrated a script to Ram Charan recently and the Mega actor gave his formal nod. The project will start rolling in summer 2025 and an official announcement would be made soon.

Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce this film. Sukumar will work on the script after the release of Pushpa: The Rule that is slated for August release. He will also complete the shoot of Pushpa 3 and the film is aimed for summer 2025 release. Ram Charan will complete Game Changer and Buchi Babu’s films before starting the shoot of Sukumar’s film. More details awaited.