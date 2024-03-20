x
Home > Movie News > RC16 launched in a Grand Manner

RC16 launched in a Grand Manner

The most awaited RC16 featuring Ram Charan in the lead role has been launched today officially with a Pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. Uppena fame Buchi Babu will direct this sports drama and the shooting formalities will commence soon. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and the actress too attended the grand launch. Top director Shankar is the guest for the day. AR Rahman is scoring the music and background score.

This untitled sports drama is planned on a massive budget and it is aimed for 2025 release. Rathnavelu will handle the cinematography work. RC16 Produced by Vriddi cinemas & sukumar writings, Mythri movie makers.

