Pithapuram will be my home town, says Pawan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said that Pithapuram would be his home town from now, as he is planning to contest the coming general election from here. Pawan Kalyan met the party leaders from Pithapuram Assembly constituency at the party office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Addressing them, Pawan Kalyan said that he would make Pithapuram as the model constituency in the state. He said he would focus on helping the farmers here. I don’t want to see any farmer crying here for prices, the Jana Sena chief said.

He further said that he would set his eyes on every sector in the constituency and ensure that every sector is developed. He said he would also work for the youth in the constituency and try to get them employment opportunities.

Pithapuram is equally important to me like Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram. It would be my responsibility to develop the area and provide basic facilities here, Pawan Kalyan said. He said that he had received several representations from Pithapuram to contest. He said that he had honoured those representations and is contesting from here.

Pawan Kalyan said that YSR Congress candidate, Vanga Geetha had won from Pithapuram constituency in 2009 on Praja Rajyam ticket. He wanted Geetha to come back to Jana Sena and support his candidature.

He said that the YSR Congress had done nothing for the development of the state. On the contrary, the party had done so much for the destruction of the state, he said. He made an appeal to the people to defeat the YSR Congress in Pithapuram and other constituencies in the state.

Pawan Kalyan said that he would win the seat with one lakh votes majority. He said people of different castes were coming together to support him in the coming general election. He appealed to the party to vote for him and ensure that the constituency is developed.