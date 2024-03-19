Spread the love

The YSRCP has hatched several conspiracies to project the recent Praja Kalam public meeting organised combinedly by the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district in which none other than Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, participated and the TDP is thoroughly exposing their conspiracies and is bringing the facts before public, said the senior TDP leader and former MLC, Deepak Reddy, on Tuesday.

“We have planned to organise the meeting in a grand manner in an extent of 300 acres as such meetings are not new to us. But surprisingly there was a traffic jam for over 10 km long since the YSRCP leaders directed the police not to make proper arrangements and blocked the traffic at various places in the name of checkposts,” Deepak Reddy told media persons here. What is surprising is that even after the Model Code of Conduct is in force the ruling party leaders, misusing the power, are directing the police officials to create hurdles to the meeting in which the Prime Minister is taking part, he said.

“With this one can easily imagine on what scale the YSRCP has abused power in the past five years,” Deepak Reddy said reminding the earlier attacks on the TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, and how hurdles were created for the pada yatra of TDP general secretary, Lokesh, besides imposing restrictions on the movement of the Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan. The people have witnessed how a common man is harassed with illegal police cases if he has raised his voice for any injustice done, he said.

The police officials are acting as bouncers and volunteers for the ruling party leaders, the former MLC said, adding that even when the Prime Minister himself has cautioned the police on the security problem, the police officials did not bother to act. This is only an attempt to make the Praja Galam a failure, he felt.

The police blocked the way of the TDP volunteers and the security personnel failed to act when the mike system too got blocked in the stampede, Deepak Reddy pointed out. The TDP leader suspected the police conspiracy behind the failure of the mike system, he said and stated that Modi has clearly mentioned during his speech that there is no development, whatsoever, in the State in the past five years. The Prime Minister compared the mike failure to the failure of the State Government due to the atrocious rule, he added.

Stating that the Blue Book clearly indicates what steps should be taken during the visits of VVIPs like the Prime Minister, the former MLC said and added that the Chief Secretary and the DGP should personally supervise the arrangements. When the Blue Book clearly mentioned this why no such action has been taken in this regard and why police officials are simply playing the role of audience, he asked.

Pointing out that when similar incidents took place earlier in Punjab, the local police officials were placed under suspension, Deepak Reddy said and demanded similar action against the officials who tried to make this programme a failure. Though the police did not allow the TDP volunteers to prevent the stampede, at least they should take measures to control the mob, he added.

It is really shameful that the police officials are still dancing to the tunes of the ruling party leaders even after the Model Code of Conduct is in force, he said and stated that the three parties, the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP, strongly condemn this. “We are going to report to the Election Commission on this incident against those responsible, including the DGP, the Palnadu SP and other police officials,” he said.

Observing that the TDP also will file a complaint with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), and to the Union Home Department, Deepak Reddy said that those officers responsible for this be placed under suspension. The former MLC felt that despite all such efforts to make the Praja Galam a failure, it is a tremendous success and the public gathered for this meeting are equal to all the Siddham meetings of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy.