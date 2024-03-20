x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News > My Friends Didn’t Like Om Bheem Bush Title: Sree Vishnu

My Friends Didn’t Like Om Bheem Bush Title: Sree Vishnu

TRENDING

image
Kangana Ranaut bows down to the changes suggested by Censor Board
image
Raa Macha Macha from Game Changer: Visual Grandeur
image
Elephant Symbol Sparks Flag Controversy in Tamil Nadu Politics
image
NBK back to the shoot of Unstoppable
image
Official: Bollywood Veteran actor in Prabhas’ Next

My Friends Didn’t Like Om Bheem Bush Title: Sree Vishnu

Spread the love

Sree Harsha Konuganti of Husharu fame is coming up with a hilarious entertainer Om Bheem Bush starring Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna. Every promotional material increased expectations on the movie coming on the 22nd of this month.

Sree Vishnu affirms director discussed a unique point in the movie. “Many times, when we find a new point, we stick to the same genre. Instead of being limited to a single genre, we presented it differently and made it a complete entertainer. The audience will surely be entertained when the twist is revealed. Irrespective of the situation of our characters, the audience watching the movie will enjoy it hilariously.”

Sree Vishnu says he wanted the title Om Bheem Bush from the beginning. “It is a very catchy title. It’s the mantra to be used to do magic when we were kids. Producer Vamsi saw the first cut and said let’s fix the name ‘Om Bheem Bush’. It was a pleasure to get such a good response to the title. However, some of my friends didn’t like it.”

The actor assures the movie will be completely enjoyable. “The college episodes, then the fun in the Bhairavakona village will offer a lot of entertainment. Watch the movie with your friends’ gang to enjoy it more.”

He also states that many actors, including six heroines worked on the movie, became very busy now.

Next Photos : Ram Charan’s RC16 Launching Ceremony Previous First Look: Dhanush from Ilayaraja’s Biopic
else

TRENDING

image
Kangana Ranaut bows down to the changes suggested by Censor Board
image
Raa Macha Macha from Game Changer: Visual Grandeur
image
NBK back to the shoot of Unstoppable

Latest

image
Kangana Ranaut bows down to the changes suggested by Censor Board
image
Raa Macha Macha from Game Changer: Visual Grandeur
image
Elephant Symbol Sparks Flag Controversy in Tamil Nadu Politics
image
NBK back to the shoot of Unstoppable
image
Official: Bollywood Veteran actor in Prabhas’ Next

Most Read

image
Elephant Symbol Sparks Flag Controversy in Tamil Nadu Politics
image
DSC 2024 results released, appointment letters to be handed over before Dasara
image
Telangana High Court Blasts HMDA Over Controversial Demolitions

Related Articles

Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024 Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024 Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa Shruti Haasan in black maze Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot Rithika Latest Pictures Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree Samantha In A Family Wedding ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu Mouni Roy in shimmery grey Malavika Mohanan in red saree