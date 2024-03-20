My Friends Didn’t Like Om Bheem Bush Title: Sree Vishnu

Spread the love

Sree Harsha Konuganti of Husharu fame is coming up with a hilarious entertainer Om Bheem Bush starring Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna. Every promotional material increased expectations on the movie coming on the 22nd of this month.

Sree Vishnu affirms director discussed a unique point in the movie. “Many times, when we find a new point, we stick to the same genre. Instead of being limited to a single genre, we presented it differently and made it a complete entertainer. The audience will surely be entertained when the twist is revealed. Irrespective of the situation of our characters, the audience watching the movie will enjoy it hilariously.”

Sree Vishnu says he wanted the title Om Bheem Bush from the beginning. “It is a very catchy title. It’s the mantra to be used to do magic when we were kids. Producer Vamsi saw the first cut and said let’s fix the name ‘Om Bheem Bush’. It was a pleasure to get such a good response to the title. However, some of my friends didn’t like it.”

The actor assures the movie will be completely enjoyable. “The college episodes, then the fun in the Bhairavakona village will offer a lot of entertainment. Watch the movie with your friends’ gang to enjoy it more.”

He also states that many actors, including six heroines worked on the movie, became very busy now.