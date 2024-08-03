What’s happening in Bollywood?

The Hindi film industry is going through a crisis. Except for a couple of films, none of the films featuring stars minted money. Most of the film even opened on a dull note with a pathetic start. Akshay Kumar’s recent film Sarfira is an epic disaster when compared to the budget and the actor’s remuneration. Ajay Devgn’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh released yesterday and the trade circles along with Bollywood is in shock with the opening numbers of both these films. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted “Shock waves within the film industry thanks to shockingly low collections”.

Several top heroes are puzzled and several top production houses have shelved films that are in various stages of pre-production. Some other filmmakers have halted their films and are waiting for the market to recover back. There is a huge decline in the OTT and non-theatrical deals. Digital giants like Amazon and Netflix are producing originals instead of buying big-budget films. Several actors are not in a mood to cut down their remunerations. Actors like Akshay Kumar is still demanding Rs 120-150 crores after a series of debacles. For now, Bollywood is currently in the worst phase. Hope the market recovers soon.