Home > Politics

Margani Bharat slams TDP for inadequate flood relief operations

Former YSRCP MP Margani Bharat strongly criticized the TDP coalition government for its ineffectiveness in flood relief operations in the Godavari flood-affected regions.

Speaking to the media at Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, the former MP highlighted the stark contrast between the current government’s response and the swift actions taken by the previous YSRCP administration under the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He stated that during past floods, the government had promptly initiated relief efforts and provided immediate aid, including ration supplies and compensation to the victims and added that the present TDP government is full of neglect, with ministers and MLAs merely using the situation for photo opportunities without delivering actual help.

Also Read : How YSRCP’s Policies Impacted a Medical College Project

He also pointed out that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has not even conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas, showing a lack of concern for the suffering of the people. Despite the severity of the current flood being less than that of previous years, the government’s response has been inadequate, he added.

With the floodwaters receding, the former MP warned of the potential spread of diseases and urged authorities to commence sanitation works and restore transportation in the affected villages. He lamented that the absence of volunteers, who were effectively mobilized during the previous administration, is hampering relief efforts.

He asked the present government to jump into the field and start action to save the people from the floods. He wanted the government to start flood relief operations at the earliest.

