AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Hansika Motwani New Stylish Look
Eesha Rebba Shines In Yellow Saree
Bael Juice Health Benefits
Ketika Sharma Hot Warrior Look
Vedhika Hot Curves
Shraddha Das Beautiful Look In Orange
Samantha And Varun Dhawan’s Citadel Promotions
Nela Usiri / Gale of Wind benefits
Jiya Shankar Trendy Vibe
Malayalam Stars donate big to Wayanad Disaster

Malayalam Stars donate big to Wayanad Disaster

The recent Wayanad Landslide has killed hundreds of people and several villages have vanished. A huge amount of money is needed to reconstruct the villages and bring life back to normal. Several families are left homeless. Malayalam film celebrities have donated for the Wayanad disaster. Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal leads the list in donations and he donated Rs 3 crores for the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund. Mammotty and his son Dulquer Salman donated Rs 40 lakhs for the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund. Fahadh Faasil donated Rs 25 lakhs. Tamil Superstar Kamal Haasan donated Rs 25 lakhs for the same.

Before this, Suriya and his brother Karthi donated Rs 50 lakhs and Vikram donated Rs 20 lakhs from the Tamil film industry. Rashmika is the only actress to donate and she has sent Rs 10 lakhs for Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi who is producing Dulquer Salman’s Lucky Baskar has donated Rs 5 lakhs for Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund. Several other stars are expected to donate more in the coming days.

