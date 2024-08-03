Malayalam Stars donate big to Wayanad Disaster

The recent Wayanad Landslide has killed hundreds of people and several villages have vanished. A huge amount of money is needed to reconstruct the villages and bring life back to normal. Several families are left homeless. Malayalam film celebrities have donated for the Wayanad disaster. Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal leads the list in donations and he donated Rs 3 crores for the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund. Mammotty and his son Dulquer Salman donated Rs 40 lakhs for the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund. Fahadh Faasil donated Rs 25 lakhs. Tamil Superstar Kamal Haasan donated Rs 25 lakhs for the same.

Before this, Suriya and his brother Karthi donated Rs 50 lakhs and Vikram donated Rs 20 lakhs from the Tamil film industry. Rashmika is the only actress to donate and she has sent Rs 10 lakhs for Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi who is producing Dulquer Salman’s Lucky Baskar has donated Rs 5 lakhs for Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund. Several other stars are expected to donate more in the coming days.