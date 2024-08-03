Rashmika turns Helping Hand for Wayanad

The recent landslide in Wayanad killed over 300 people and several villages were badly damaged. Several celebrities have stepped out and donated money to stand as a support for Kerala during this disastrous time. Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna has donated Rs 10 lakhs to the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund. Tollywood producer S Naga Vamsi on behalf of the team of Lucky Baskar has donated Rs 5 lakhs for the Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund. Tamil actor Suriya and his brother Karthi have donated Rs 50 lakhs for Kerala Chief Minister Relief Fund. Tamil actor Suriya has donated Rs 20 lakhs for the same.