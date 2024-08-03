x
Exclusive: Netflix has a big shock for Indian 2 Team

Exclusive: Netflix has a big shock for Indian 2 Team

Netflix has a big shock for Indian 2 Team

Indian 2 happens to be one of the biggest disasters of Indian cinema. Shankar has been badly criticized for his work and the film is even badly rejected in Tamil. The film also brought a break for the success streak of Kamal Haasan after Vikram and Kalki 2898 AD. Netflix has bagged the digital streaming rights of Indian 2 for a whopping price of Rs 120 crores including all the languages. After the film ended up as a debacle, Netflix has decided to slash down the digital deal by Rs 50 crores. The final price is now Rs 70 crores.

Also read : Digital Platforms gets the complete hold on Indian Films

The makers have reached Netflix but the top digital player has included this clause in the deal. Now, the makers have nothing much to do except pocketing the balance amount. The makers have already suffered huge losses because of the delay and the increased production cost. The makers will now be left in huge losses because of Indian 2. The deals of Indian 3 will be closed soon but the result of Indian 2 will impact the business of Indian 3. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Films are the producers.

