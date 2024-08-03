AP CID to Scrutinize YSRCP’s Five-Year Liquor Policy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to seize all previous records of the YSRCP government linked with irregularities in the excise policy. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) is directed to investigate the excise policy irregularities that took place in the last five years.

Naidu has requested the officials to cooperate with the CID and submit all the details. During his meeting with the excise department, CBN also reminded them of his election promise of providing quality liquor to the people. He said public health is the key point, as liquor consumers can’t give up their habit, so at least let us not give them cheap quality liquor, which will cause severe health problems.

Chandrababu Naidu also said that several people in the state who were unable to afford liquor started smoking ganja and consuming spurious liquor. Considering the living standards of the poor, Naidu asked the officials to look into other states’ policies and formulate a new policy for Andhra Pradesh with no chance of irregularities and also at an affordable price. The new proposal for AP liquor will be discussed before the cabinet after its formation.

Officials will visit the neighboring states and study their liquor policies before forming Andhra Pradesh’s liquor policy.

-Sanyogita