Home > Movie News

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a Changed Man

Published on August 3, 2024

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a Changed Man

Balakrishna suggest changes in NBK109 script

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one Tollywood actor who gives a freehand to his director after the project is locked. He doesn’t involve in the scripts or watches the rush till the shoot gets completed. Several directors scored super hits and some of them even delivered massive disasters. But the latest speculations say that Balayya is a changed man. He is now involving the scripts and he is also suggesting changes. He is currently shooting for NBK109 directed by Bobby Kolli.

After watching the rush of the film, Balakrishna asked to remove an entire episode and he wanted Bobby to reshoot the entire episode again. Such incidents happen quite normally in the films of stars. For the first time, this is happening in Balakrishna’s film. His daughter Tejaswini is actively involved in the films of Balakrishna from sometime. She is the first one to listen to any script and Balakrishna is listening to it after her approval. She is also involved in designing the look of Balakrishna. NBK109 is currently in shooting mode and it may release early next year. Sithara Entertainments are the producers.

