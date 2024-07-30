x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Liger Controversy back on Cards

Published on July 30, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
image
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry
image
Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release
image
Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Liger Controversy back on Cards

Liger Controversy back on Cards

Puri Jagannadh delivered a massive debacle in the form of Liger. The buyers and the exhibitors lost big amounts because of the film. Though Puri Jagannadh promised to compensate for the losses to an extent, it did not happen. Warangal Srinu, the distributor of the film, lost badly and he vanished from the distribution business. Some of the exhibitors in Nizam and Vizag region are protesting against Double iSmart, the next film of Puri Jagannadh. They decided to boycott the film and the discussions are going on. Asian Suniel is holding talks to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Also Read : Massive Digital deal for Double iSmart

Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy bought the entire theatrical rights of Double iSmart for a fancy price and he is now facing the heat in some of the territories because of the losses of Liger. Both Puri Jagannadh and Charmee are tightlipped about the Liger controversy. The exhibitors staged a protest before the Film Chamber in the past but the issue was dissolved soon. Puri never responded to the controversy after Liger. Double iSmart has Ram and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles. The film releases on August 15th and will have a clash with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan directed by Harish Shankar.

Next What an Achievement Bhagyashri Borse? Previous Second phase of farm loan waiver implemented successfully
else

TRENDING

image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
image
Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release
image
Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bhairavam
image
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry
image
Nithiin’s Thammudu aims Festival Season Release
image
Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Most Read

image
Bandi Sanjay calls Caste Census a timepass exercise
image
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Threatens to Take Over Home Ministry
image
AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025

Related Articles

Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe Vedhika For Fear promotions Narne Nithin engagement with shivani Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet Garlic For Skin Care Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha