Liger Controversy back on Cards

Puri Jagannadh delivered a massive debacle in the form of Liger. The buyers and the exhibitors lost big amounts because of the film. Though Puri Jagannadh promised to compensate for the losses to an extent, it did not happen. Warangal Srinu, the distributor of the film, lost badly and he vanished from the distribution business. Some of the exhibitors in Nizam and Vizag region are protesting against Double iSmart, the next film of Puri Jagannadh. They decided to boycott the film and the discussions are going on. Asian Suniel is holding talks to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy bought the entire theatrical rights of Double iSmart for a fancy price and he is now facing the heat in some of the territories because of the losses of Liger. Both Puri Jagannadh and Charmee are tightlipped about the Liger controversy. The exhibitors staged a protest before the Film Chamber in the past but the issue was dissolved soon. Puri never responded to the controversy after Liger. Double iSmart has Ram and Kavya Thapar in the lead roles. The film releases on August 15th and will have a clash with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan directed by Harish Shankar.