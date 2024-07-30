What an Achievement Bhagyashri Borse?

Bhagyashri Borse is the new sensation in Telugu cinema and the actress signed back-to-back projects even before the release of her debut film Mr Bachchan. The film directed by Harish Shankar has Ravi Teja in the lead role. There are several top actresses who have been working in Tollywood for decades but they hardly know Telugu words. Their speeches in pre-release events too are restricted to English except one or two Telugu words used to greet the Telugu audience and fans. Bhagyashri Borse is currently dubbing herself for her role in Mr Bachchan.

The actress has taken time to learn the language and she is currently dubbing in Telugu. She is quite confident on completing her dubbing for her role in Telugu. This is surely an achievement for any debutant who comes from another language. Actresses like Anushka and Tamannaah dubbed themselves for their roles but not for their debut films. They took time to learn the language. Bhagyashri Borse also showed off her glamorous side in the released songs of Mr Bachchan. The film is slated for an August 15th release. Bhagyashri Borse is also the leading lady in Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie directed by Gautam Tinnanuri. The actress is also in talks for two new Telugu films and they will be announced soon.