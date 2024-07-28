Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan Teaser: Complete Package

The upcoming flick Mr Bachchan marks the mass reunion of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and the blockbuster maker Harish Shankar. As promised, the makers came up with the film’s teaser which was revealed just a while ago.

It is evident in the very first frame that the story is set in a period backdrop when audio cassettes were all the rage. The scene quickly immerses us in an enchanting love story between Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse, set in a charming rural setting.

As the teaser progresses, it shifts focus to Ravi Teja’s role as an income tax officer, taking center stage in a dramatic sequence where he leads a crucial raid against a powerful individual. This transition from romance to intense action adds depth to the narrative, highlighting the film’s dynamic range. Ravi Teja looked dynamic, while Bhagyashri Borse is a charmer. Together, their on-screen chemistry is electric.

On a technical level, the teaser impresses with its exceptional craftsmanship, with cinematography handled by Ayanka Bose, music provided by Mickey J Meyer, and editing done by Ujwal Kulkarni. As the teaser assures, Mr Bachchan is a complete package.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad on People Media Factory, the film is set for release on August 15th.