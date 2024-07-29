x
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Official: Harish Shankar to work with Ram

Published on July 29, 2024 by ratnasri

image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards

Official: Harish Shankar to work with Ram

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar is done with Mr Bachchan featuring Ravi Teja in the lead role. The film is slated for August 15th release across the globe. During the media interaction of the teaser event, Harish Shankar announced that he would soon direct Ram and the film will be produced by Krishna, the producer of Jawan and Krishnamma. He also said that the team had to release the film on August 15th as per the financials involved and the OTT deals. Harish Shankar also responded about Charmee unfollowing him after the clash between Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart.

“It is her choice and I saw the news through a meme sent by someone. She may have got irritated as they first announced the release date of Double iSmart. We had to release our film on August 15th as per the financials involved and the OTT deals” told Harish Shankar. Mr Bachchan is the remake of Raid and Ravi Teja plays a ruthless government official who stages a hunt for black money. Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine and People Media Factory are the producers.

Next Why is Sree Leela rejecting Films? Previous Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan Teaser: Complete Package
image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious

image
Prabhas’ special focus on Spirit
image
Surprising: Samantha’s cameo in Pushpa 2: The Rule?
image
Dhoom Dhaam Trailer is Hilarious
image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards

image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport

