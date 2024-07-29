Official: Harish Shankar to work with Ram

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar is done with Mr Bachchan featuring Ravi Teja in the lead role. The film is slated for August 15th release across the globe. During the media interaction of the teaser event, Harish Shankar announced that he would soon direct Ram and the film will be produced by Krishna, the producer of Jawan and Krishnamma. He also said that the team had to release the film on August 15th as per the financials involved and the OTT deals. Harish Shankar also responded about Charmee unfollowing him after the clash between Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart.

“It is her choice and I saw the news through a meme sent by someone. She may have got irritated as they first announced the release date of Double iSmart. We had to release our film on August 15th as per the financials involved and the OTT deals” told Harish Shankar. Mr Bachchan is the remake of Raid and Ravi Teja plays a ruthless government official who stages a hunt for black money. Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine and People Media Factory are the producers.