Home > Movie News

Sitar song from Mr Bachchan: Beautifully Presented

Published on July 10, 2024 by ratnasri

Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model

Ravi Teja’s next film is titled Mr Bachchan and Harish Shankar is the director of this mass entertainer. The first single Sitar from the film is out and it is beautifully presented. Shot across some of the beautiful valleys of Kashmir, the film’s leading lady Bhagyashri Borse takes all the attention from the song. Ravi Teja looks young and stylish in the number and Sekhar Master composes some matching dance moves for the melodious number. Mickey J Meyer is the music director and he comes up with an average tune.

Harish Shankar has taken special care on the song and the lyrics are penned by Sahiti. Mr Bachchan is in the final stages of shoot and the makers are closing the deals. Jagapathi Babu plays the role of the lead antagonist in Mr Bachchan and the film is the official remake of Hindi film Raid. People Media Factory are the producers of Mr Bachchan and the film is expected to have an August release this year.

