x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Raj Tarun’s issue turns Murkier

Published on July 10, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model

Raj Tarun’s issue turns Murkier

Spread the love

Lavanya, the girlfriend of actor Raj Tarun approached the Narsingi cops and complained against the actor. She admitted that they have been in a relationship for 11 years and they got married years ago. She also complained that Raj Tarun is in a relationship with actress Malvi Malhotra and he has been ignoring her from the past few months. Soon, Raj Tarun met the media and responded in his own style. He claimed that Lavanya is addicted to drugs and he has no relation with her. Soon, Malvi Malhotra came into the scene and she explained her version.

Today, Malvi Malhotra reached the Narsingi police station and complained against Lavanya. She claimed that Lavanya has been sending inappropriate messages to her brother about the issue. Soon after this, Lavanya approached the Narsingi police station again and complained about Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra. The issue of Raj Tarun and his girlfriend is now turning murkier.

Next TTD Annaprasada Service to Elevate Culinary Excellence and Hygiene Standards Previous Sitar song from Mr Bachchan: Beautifully Presented
else

TRENDING

image
Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model
image
Big News: T Series and Mythri Movie Makers into a Partnership

Latest

image
Rashmika Mandanna to promote Cyber Safety
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model

Most Read

image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies
image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears

Related Articles

Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling Tejaswi Madivada Styling Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts Diva’s Mirror Selfies Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway Anikha surendran Stunning Looks Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments Ishwarya menon latest photos Flaxseed – Health Benefits Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits Heli Sizzling Photoshoot Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday Bhagyashri Borse admirable look Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics