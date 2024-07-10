Raj Tarun’s issue turns Murkier

Spread the love

Lavanya, the girlfriend of actor Raj Tarun approached the Narsingi cops and complained against the actor. She admitted that they have been in a relationship for 11 years and they got married years ago. She also complained that Raj Tarun is in a relationship with actress Malvi Malhotra and he has been ignoring her from the past few months. Soon, Raj Tarun met the media and responded in his own style. He claimed that Lavanya is addicted to drugs and he has no relation with her. Soon, Malvi Malhotra came into the scene and she explained her version.

Today, Malvi Malhotra reached the Narsingi police station and complained against Lavanya. She claimed that Lavanya has been sending inappropriate messages to her brother about the issue. Soon after this, Lavanya approached the Narsingi police station again and complained about Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra. The issue of Raj Tarun and his girlfriend is now turning murkier.